Kindiki: Ruto’s legacy will be defined by impact, not time in office

The government is investing over Sh70 billion worth of projects in Kiambu County as it seeks to improve roads, housing and modern market projects.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the focus now is completion of these projects and commencement of others, calling on residents not to fall prey to those selling cheap and retrogressive politics.

“When it’s time for campaigns, we will come with a scorecard of what we have achieved and what we did for the people of Kiambu and other areas. It will be time for everyone to do so including our opponents who occupied influential positions before,” he said.

Kindiki spoke on Sunday during Kiambaa Constituency Economic Empowerment Engagement at Gachie Primary grounds in Kiambu County.

Among the key projects are Karura-Gachie-Gacharage Road which is nearing completion, new Kiambaa KMTC Campus which is worth Sh200m and accompanying affordable hostels for students.

The Wangunyi Technical Training Institute has also received Sh70m for its construction and additional Sh281 million for students’ hostels.

The County is also a big beneficiary of the new modern markets program with 26 being constructed in the devolved unit. Three of those are in Kiambaa constituency.

Totally, 17 affordable housing projects and 15 Institutional housing projects entailing units for police, training and technical institutions are ongoing in Kiambu.

“When the time comes, we will delve fully in politics because we know we are the best at it. For now, we don’t want to lose focus. We want to complete ongoing projects and start others for the benefit of the people,” DP added.

He also defended the ongoing economic empowerment forums saying they are meant to boost capital of small scale businesses and empower youth and women groups and Saccos.

“It is time to support those in need without the influence of political interests. We cannot wait for the time to entice you with our support for your votes. This is a genuine effort to help mama mboga and small scale traders,”

At the same time, Kindiki called on Kenyans not to be misled by power-hungry politicians into fighting each other.

“Politics is not enmity. It is a competition of ideas and if you are elected, you thank God and serve the people. If you lose, you wait for the next opportunity and give it a try,” he stated.