Kindiki says no plans to cut funds for free education

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Saturday assured Kenyans that the government has no plans to cut funding for free primary and secondary education, promising enhanced financing for the critical sector.

Kindiki said the Kenya Kwanza Administration will not roll back gains made in the sector, noting the increased funding allocated to the sector and recruitment of a record number of teachers since President Ruto came to power in 2022.

The DP on Saturday graced the Kanduyi Constituency Economic Empowerment at Posta Grounds where he reiterated the government’s extensive investment in improving learning infrastructure and teachers’ welfare.

“Kenya Kwanza Administration will go out of its way to make sure we don’t roll back the gains that the country has made in assuring free and compulsory primary and secondary education,” DP said.

“The government has allocated over Ksh.700 billion to the sector this financial year, which is one of the highest budgetary allocations in recent years. As well as catering for improved salaries for teachers, the funds will go a long way to improve school infrastructure needed for the new learning system.”

“Former Presidents Kibaki and Uhuru instituted reforms in the sector that we are building on to make it better. We will not accept to go back. We cannot afford in this time in history to roll back the tremendous progress our nation has made to make education accessible and affordable at primary and secondary level.”

Further, he noted that the administration has also employed 76,000 teachers and another 24,000 to be recruited before the end of the year.

With an extra 100,000 teachers, the DP said the shortage of teachers in public schools has been dealt with significantly.

“Ignore the naysayers. I assure you we will implement the necessary interventions to make sure it is affordable, accessible, relevant and of high quality,” he affirmed.

At the same time, Prof. Kindiki defended the empowerment engagements with wananchi across the country, saying they are not meant to dish out funds in exchange for support but to boost businesses and hustles by groups and Saccos.

“The empowerment forums are to boost registered groups. It is not for raising money to be shared by individuals. The groups are tasked with investing in money-making ventures that will generate more income for members,” he explained.

On development, Prof. Kindiki said efforts to transform agriculture, roads, health, electricity are being intensified to ensure all Kenyans enjoy better returns and improved services.

“We are reviving the sugar industry. For the first time, Mumias Sugar Factory is paying farmers every week, workers’ salaries on time and also bonuses to farmers. We are replicating this in other factories in Western and Nyanza regions including Nzoia Sugar in Bungoma,” he said.

The DP added that the government has also revived construction of stalled roads among them the 63km Musikoma-Navakholo and Misikhu-Brigadier roads critical for movement of goods and people in the area.

Additionally, 26 new modern markets are underway in Bungoma County. Some of them are Bungoma Municipal Market, Chwele, Naitiri, Kapsokwony and Cheptais among others.

“Nothing prevents Kenya from moving to the next bracket of development. That is from lower middle income to the proper middle income by 2030. Part of that realization includes access to electricity, water, roads, affordable and dignified homes and proper healthcare for all citizens,” he emphasized.