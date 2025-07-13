Kindiki warns against vote rigging talks 

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki Saturday strongly dismissed allegations by opposition leaders that the Kenya Kwanza administration is manipulating the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to influence the outcome of the 2027 General Election.

In a sharp rebuttal, Kindiki described the claims as “laughable” and “a clear sign of panic” within opposition ranks. He particularly took aim at opposition leaders including Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who in late May accused President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga of colluding to install partisan commissioners at the electoral body.

“The opposition should stop peddling falsehoods and start preparing for a humiliating defeat in 2027,” Kindiki said, adding that elections are won at the ballot, not through conspiracy theories.

He dismissed the allegations as a desperate attempt to delegitimize a lawful process and cautioned political players against inciting the public.

The Deputy President also cautioned opposition leaders against seeking power through unconstitutional means, warning that the country’s governance framework is clearly spelled out in the Constitution.

Kindiki said the only legitimate route to State House is through the will of the people.

“Attempts to force political change through the backdoor will not be tolerated. The path to State House is through the ballot box—plain and simple,” he said.

The opposition, in a joint statement signed by eight senior leaders including Kalonzo Musyoka, had accused President Ruto of “handpicking” IEBC nominees with ties to political allies.

The statement claimed the proposed commissioners were part of a broader scheme to “rig the next election in broad daylight,” a move they alleged had the silent approval of Raila Odinga.

“This is not a commission for the people. It is a project designed to serve Ruto’s 2027 re-election ambitions,” the opposition statement read.

The commission was sworn to office on Friday July 11.