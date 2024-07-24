Kipchumba Murkomen Apologizes For Previous Conduct, Lifestyle After CS Nomination

Kipchumba Murkomen, the Cabinet Secretary nominee for the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports, has issued a public apology for his conduct and lifestyle.

Murkomen, who has faced public scrutiny for displaying opulence, asked Kenyans for forgiveness.

Before his dismissal as Transport CS, Murkomen had revealed his passion for watches during an interview on the Obinna Show.

He admitted to spending Ksh900,000 on a watch and acquiring another valued at Ksh4 million at a discounted price from a friend.

“The actual price of the watch I wear is expensive, but not as exorbitant as speculated on social media, as it was sold to me by a friend,” he clarified.

Murkomen also mentioned his fondness for quality shoes, with his most expensive pair costing between Ksh70,000 to Ksh80,000, and a high-end tie purchased for Ksh20,000.

He emphasized that these purchases were funded through his personal earnings from his roles as a senator, cabinet secretary, legal practice, avocado farming, and export business.

After his reappointment, Murkomen shared that he had spent the past two weeks in deep reflection.

“I would like to unreservedly apologize to every Kenyan who I may have offended through my words, deeds, and conduct, including my lifestyle, in the last two years of my public service,” he said.

Murkomen thanked President William Ruto and promised to work with great humility if approved by Parliament.

“Subject to my approval by Parliament, I pledge to serve the people of Kenya diligently, with great humility and unwavering accountability,” he stated.