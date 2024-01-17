fbpx
    Kirima Family Disputed Land: Some Occupants Secure Land Through Full Payment

    kirima family, njiru land
    Disputed Kirima Family Estate in Njiru.[COURTESY]

    Kirima family has revealed that some individuals have successfully acquired plots through full payment.

    This follows their decision to sell the land despite the court order to evict inhibitors by December 31, 2023.

    “Following the lapse of the 31st of December 2023 deadline that was granted by the Court to accord current occupants time to vacate the premises failure to which eviction was enforceable, and following requests from the public and the Government, several occupants have paid in full for their plots and the titling process has commenced in accordance with planning and survey requirements,” the family stated.

    The titling process has commenced, aligning with planning and survey requirements.

    This move comes in response to requests from the public and the government.

    The estate is reviewing various payment requests within planned periods at agreed considerations, considering the financial challenges faced by some occupants.

    The family, however, cautioned against dealing with unscrupulous agents and brokers who may take advantage of unsuspecting occupants.

    “The Estate cautions against unscrupulous agents and brokers targeting unsuspecting occupants and restates that it will not engage illegal brokers who in the first instance sold the land illegally.”

    Also Read: Kirima Family Offers Disputed Njiru Land for Sale

    They reiterated that they will not engage with illegal brokers who were involved in the initial illegal sale of the land.

    The family officially confirmed their decision to sell the disputed land earlier this yea.

    The decision followed a favorable ruling by the Environment and Land Court in Nairobi on October 23 of the previous year, granting the family the authority to evict occupants if they failed to vacate by December 31.

    Despite having the legal right to evict, the family expressed reluctance to resort to such measures, emphasizing a desire to avoid cruel demolitions and heartless destruction of property.

    They had previously offered 40 by 80 plots at Sh3 million and 30 by 60 plots at Sh2 million.

     

