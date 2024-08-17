Kirk Herbstreit’s Net Worth And Salary

Kirk Herbstreit, an American sports analyst, writer, and producer, has built an impressive career in sports broadcasting, resulting in a net worth of $12 million and an annual salary of $4 million. Known for his insightful commentary and deep understanding of college football, Herbstreit has become a prominent figure in sports media, earning recognition and accolades along the way.

Kirk Herbstreit net worth of $12 million reflect his extensive career in sports broadcasting and his contributions to various media outlets. He initially earned a peak salary of $2 million at ESPN, which was doubled to $4 million when he transitioned to Amazon to cover Thursday Night Football. His financial success is a testament to his expertise and influence in the industry.

Early Life

Kirk Herbstreit was born on August 19, 1969, in Centerville, Ohio. He attended Centerville High School, where he excelled as the quarterback of the football team. His talent on the field earned him the title of Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year during his senior year. Herbstreit also played baseball and basketball, showcasing his athletic versatility. His father, Jim Herbstreit, was an assistant coach at Ohio State University, influencing Kirk’s deep connection to the sport.

Herbstreit continued his football career at Ohio State University from 1989 to 1993, where he was a letter winner each year he played for the Buckeyes. In 1992, he served as co-captain, following in his father’s footsteps, and was voted the team’s MVP. During his time at Ohio State, Herbstreit set a school record for pass completions, a record that stood until 2006. He graduated in 1993 with a degree in Business Administration.

Broadcasting Career

Kirk Herbstreit joined ESPN in 1996, quickly becoming a key figure in college football broadcasting. He served as a lead analyst on ESPN’s “College GameDay” and provided commentary and analysis for ABC’s primetime Saturday college football games. His expertise also extended to written contributions for ESPN.com, “ESPN The Magazine,” and “The Sporting News,” where he authored the column “Inside The Game With Kirk Herbstreit.”

Herbstreit’s role in sports broadcasting expanded over the years, including being a color commentator for “Thursday Night Football” and a panelist on ESPN’s “Who’s Now.” In 2018, he replaced Jon Gruden on the first night of ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage and later moved to ABC’s coverage when the network acquired the rights to air the Draft’s first two nights.

In March 2022, Herbstreit made a significant career move, signing a deal with Amazon to cover Thursday Night Football, further solidifying his position as one of the top sports analysts in the industry.

Personal Life

Kirk Herbstreit married Allison Butler on June 13, 1998. The couple met at Ohio State University, where Allison was a cheerleader. Together, they have four sons: identical twins Tye and Jake, born in 2000, Zak, born in 2003, and Chase, born in 2006. Tye and Jake played football at Montgomery Bell Academy and later at Clemson University, while Zak also played at Montgomery Bell and committed to Ohio State in 2020.

Herbstreit is a devout Christian and regularly attends Bible study, maintaining a strong sense of faith and family values.

Kirk Herbstreit Awards and Honors

Kirk Herbstreit’s contributions to sports broadcasting have earned him numerous accolades, including five Sports Emmy Awards. He won the award for Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Analyst in 2010, 2011, and 2019, and for Outstanding Sports Personality – Sports Event Analyst in 2018 and 2020. He has also received multiple nominations in both categories throughout his career, highlighting his consistent excellence in sports media.