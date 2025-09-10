Kisii County Assembly Officer Charged With Forging Documents to Secure Job

An administrative officer at the Kisii County Assembly has been arrested and charged in court for allegedly using forged documents to gain employment.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the officer tampered with key identification records to hide his real age and identity. Investigators said he altered his birth certificate, changing his year of birth from 1967 to 1973, and used the false details to obtain a national ID card.

He is further accused of forging a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) PIN, a National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) card, and a National Social Security Fund (NSSF) card to match the false identity. These documents were later presented to the Kisii County Assembly as part of his employment records.

The EACC forwarded the case to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved charges including one count of deceiving a principal, five counts of forgery, and five counts of uttering false documents.

”The court further heard that on or about December 2, 2015, he (name withheld) presented forged documents including a national identification card, a birth certificate, a Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) PIN certificate, an NSSF card, and an NHIF card, all indicating 1973 as his year of birth,” the statement reads.

The suspect was processed at the EACC South Nyanza Regional Office and held overnight at Kisii Central Police Station before being taken to court.

On Wednesday, he appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Omwansa at the Kisii Anti-Corruption Court, where he denied all charges.

The court released him on a bond of Sh150,000 with a surety of the same amount, or a cash bail of Sh70,000. The case will be mentioned on September 25, 2025, for a pre-trial conference.