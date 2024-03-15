Kisii County Deputy Governor Robert Monda Impeached

Senators have voted to uphold the removal from office of Kisii County Deputy Governor Robert Monda by impeachment.

43 senators voted. Of these, 39 senators voted to impeach Kisii Deputy Governor Dr Robert Monda, 3 voted to save him while one abstained on abuse of office & gross violation of the constitution.

All 4 grounds for impeachment are substantiated as the Senate unanimously upholds the impeachment

Hon Senators voted as follows on the four charges:

Gross violation of the Constitution or any other law – 39/43 Abuse of Office – 39/43 Gross Misconduct – 35/43 Crimes Under National Law – 32/43

Kisii Deputy Governor Dr. Robert Monda has become the first DG under the new constitution to be IMPEACHED by the Senate.

Dr. Monda, who deputises Simba Arati, was accused of three allegations, key among them bribery.

Monda, MP for Nyaribari Chache (2007-13), bounced back in 2022 as H.E. Simba Arati’s deputy. The two fell out a few months ago on what he refers to as ‘ideological’ differences.