Kisii police seize cattle theft suspect as peace talks begin at Kiango border

Security agencies in Kisii Monday said they have taken a man into custody for suspected cattle rustling incidents along the Kisii-Narok County border.

At the same time, Kisii and Narok County leaders met to solve the issue.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati and Narok’s Patrick ole Ntutu met as part of efforts to solve the attacks.

Kisii County Commissioner Joseph Kibet said the suspect Joel Maguni was seized Monday morning in South Mugirango.

He has already been handed to the DCI for further interrogation, Kibet said at Kiango ahead of a peace meeting between the Kisii and the Maasai.

“We are already investigating who this suspect has been dealing with across the border in conducting the illicit trade,” stated Kibet.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati, on his part condemned the ethnic skirmishes describing them as primitive and time wasting.

“We should not be talking about cattle theft in times like today, a time when we should be talking about education and development,” Arati stated.

He asked the security personnel deployed to troubled spot to up their game and stop the carnage saying both counties cannot afford to lose more lives in the conflict.

“If Kenyan security forces manage the alshabaab in Somalia, then they have the capability to tame these skirmishes,” said Arati.

At least four people, two from each side, have died in the weeklong ethnic violence.

Dozens others are nursing arrow injuries in various hospitals in Kilgoris and Kisii.

Many have been displaced in the chaos.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said he had asked local security agencies and political leaders to meet and solve the standoff.

“We have told all concerned parties to meet and solve this issue. They must solve it,” he said.