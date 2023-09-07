Kisumu County Assembly Speaker Suspends Four MCAs Expelled by ODM

Kisumu County Assembly has suspended four Ward Representatives whose nominations were revoked by the ODM party on Wednesday.

Speaker Elisha Jack on Thursday said the four; Carolyne Opar, Keneddy Ajwang, Peter Obaso and Regina Kizito, will no longer participate in any assembly activities until further notice.

“I kindly request the Clerk of the County Assembly to take note of this communication and ensure that the necessary administrative actions are taken to enforce the suspension of the aforementioned members,” said the speaker.

“I urge all members to adhere to this decision and maintain the integrity and smooth functioning of our assembly during this period. Further instructions and updates will be communicated as necessary.”

The party said the National Executive Committee (NEC) had resolved to revoke their nomination over gross misconduct.

“NEC also recommended the revocation of the nomination of four Members of the County Assembly of Kisumu for gross misconduct,” said the party.

The Raila Odinga-led party also expelled five lawmakers for associating with President William Ruto.

They were; Lang’ata’s MP Felix Odiwuor (Jalang’o), Gem’s Elisha Odhiambo, Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, Bondo’s MP Gideon Ochanda, and Suba South’s Caroli Omondi.

“Members facing allegations of violation of Article 11(1)(e) of the party constitution and Section 14A of the Political Parties Act 2011 by openly associating with and supporting activities of a rival political party and opposing lawful decisions/resolutions made by the party organs shall be deemed to have resigned from the party,” said ODM.

“The party is hereby directed to commence the process of removing them from the register of the party.”

