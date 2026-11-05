Kitui MCA faces two more theft charges over alleged Sh2.2 million phone heist

A Kitui Member of County Assembly accused of stealing mobile phones worth more than Sh2.8 million in separate incidents has been charged with two additional counts of theft, bringing the number of cases against him to three.

Ikanga/Kyatune Ward MCA Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka appeared before Milimani Principal Magistrate Geoffrey Onsarigo, where he denied stealing 146 smartphones valued at /Sh2.2 million in two separate incidents in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The first charge relates to the alleged theft of 20 Samsung A07 smartphones valued at Sh420,000, belonging to Ezekiel Kamau Gichuki.

The prosecution told the court that the phones were stolen from Chania Genesis Limited offices along River Road on September 14, 2026.

In the second count, Musyoka is accused of stealing 126 Itel A200 mobile phones valued at Sh1,801,000, belonging to Simon Gitonga.

The offence allegedly occurred on August 18, 2026, at North Rift Shuttle offices along Mfangano Lane.

He is alleged to have committed the offence alongside accomplices who are yet to be arraigned.

The latest charges come days after Musyoka, on November 3, denied a separate charge of stealing 42 Itel City 200 smartphones valued at Sh609,000.

The handsets, each valued at Sh14,500, were allegedly stolen from a shop belonging to Dahir Adan Mohamud on August 5, 2026.

The prosecution opposed his release on bond, alleging the seriousness of the offences and his previous failure to attend court, which led to the issuance of warrants of arrest.

The court was also told that Musyoka was required to appear before the Makadara Law Courts to answer to separate criminal charges.

However, the MCA pleaded with the court to grant him lenient bail terms, arguing that he was not a flight risk since his place of residence was known to the police.

He also cited his responsibilities as a father of three minor children and his official duties as an elected member of the Kitui County Assembly.

The court ordered that Musyoka be held at Kamukunji Police Station until November 6, when he is expected to appear before the Makadara Law Courts for plea-taking in the other case.

He will be detained at Industrial Area Remand Prison pending ruling on his bail applications in all three cases, scheduled for November 18, 2026.