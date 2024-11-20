Uganda’s Kizza Besigye Held in Military Jail in Kampala After Kidnapping in Nairobi

Veteran Uganda Opposition leader Kizza Besigye was kidnapped from Nairobi on Saturday November 16 as he attended an event he had invited to.

He was later traced to a military detention center in Kampala, Uganda.

This puts Kenya on focus over the incident as those behind it were either Kenyan officials or were aided to do so.

It comes months after 36 other activists were abducted in Kisumu and taken to Kampala where they are facing serious charges.

The executive director of the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), Winnie Byanyima on Wednesday asked Uganda’s military to release her husband Besigye from military detention in Kampala where he’s reportedly being held.

He had gone missing in Nairobi where he had gone to attend a book launch by Kenya’s former Minister for Justice, Martha Karua.

The four-time presidential contender is said to have gone missing in Kenyan on Saturday.

Officials said that the veteran opposition leader was last seen on Saturday evening at an apartment complex on Riverside Drive in Nairobi.

He had been trailed and abducted before being driven to Uganda, almost 500 kilometers away.

“I request the government of Uganda to release my husband Dr Kizza Besigye from where he is being held

immediately. He was kidnapped last Saturday while he was in Nairobi for Hon Martha Karua’s book launch. I am now reliably informed that he is in a military jail in Kampala. We, his family and his lawyers demand to see him. He is not a soldier. Why is he being held in a military jail?” Byanyima posted on her X handle in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Besigye had been booked to stay at the Waridi Paradise Hotel and Suites in Hurlingham neighbourhood, about 15 minutes by car from the Riverside Drive apartment.

An official at the hotel said Besigye had not returned to the hotel since he left on Saturday.

There was no immediate comment from police authorities in Nairobi.

His disappearance follows the July 23 arrest of 36 Ugandan activists associated with him in Kisumu before they were shipped to Uganda.

The political activists were abducted and ferried back to Uganda where they were charged with treason and remanded to Kitalya Prison.

The activists, who were recently released on bail, pleaded not guilty to the charges and said they were attending a workshop when they were arrested.

The 36 activists claim to have been tortured during their detention.

Kenya has been fighting the abduction claims saying all those being arrested are usually taken to gazetted police stations for processing.

The fact that the incident now affects a foreigner is another taint on the country.

Last month, a group of Turkish teachers were abducted in Nairobi and flown to Ankara amid protests from authorities.