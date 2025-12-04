KMTC students to access HELB funding, Kindiki says

The Government will ease the burden of parents of students in Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) who were left out from accessing education funding from the Higher education Loan’s Board (HELB)

Speaking on Thursday during the 94th KMTCgraduation ceremony, held at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani where 22,776 graduands were conferred with various certificates and diplomas, the Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said the government will convene a meeting with relevant ministries to finalize a funding formula that will make HELB accessible to all KMTC students.

“I have been informed by the PS that KMTC students are not accessing HELB funding, I am convinced by the request to that effect. I will convince a meeting to be attended by the CS’s Health, Treasury and Education among key State departments to agree on formular on how the government will support KMTC Students through HELB because not every parent can afford to pay for education at the KMTC, Just like we are supporting University students, TVETs students, KMTC Students need to be supported” Kindiki announced amid cheers.

Kindiki noted that many trainees face immense financial pressure, and extending HELB support will ease the burden and ensure that no aspiring health professional is left behind.

He used the occasion to highlight some of the far-reaching reforms in the health Sector that the Ruto administration has undertaken in the last three years to ensuring that all Kenyans get quality healthcare.

“Healthcare is the foundation of human dignity, the heartbeat of every nation. Over the past three years, Kenya has undertaken the most ambitious transformation of its health system” said Kindiki.

Prof. Kindiki said that the government has ensured that Kenyans are protected from catastrophic health expenses. This has been made possible by mass registration of Kenyans under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“Today, unlike in 2022 when only 7.5 MillionKenyans had medical cover under NHIF, as I speak today we are just shy of 28 Million Kenyans who have a medical cover and we are working in the days ahead to finetune and perfect the medical insurance under SHA so that it can even offer better quality services” said Kindiki.

He added that the government has deployed 107,000 Community Health Promoters, who form the largest primary healthcare workforce in the country saying that those professionals are the backbone of our preventive, community-cantered healthcare strategy are trained, equipped, and present in every ward of all 47 counties.

“KMTC’s role in this success cannot be overstated. The College trains Community Health Assistants who work hand-in-hand with Community Health Promoters (CHPs), ensuring that healthcare reaches every household. Through these efforts, KMTC strengthens the delivery of quality care in every corner of our nation” said Kindiki.

The second in command reiterated the Ruto administration is keen in prioritizing health and among the intervention is employment of 1,000 KMTC Tutors in this financial year, equipping and operationalizing the 18 stalled KMTC Campuses build by County Governments and others built through NGCDF among other interventions through the Affordable Housing programme, where a total of 54 KMTC campuses shall benefit from student hostels.

“This ceremony takes place at a defining moment in our nation’s education and health reforms. This year, we have invested Sh9.7 billion in KMTC to support staff recruitment, infrastructure development, equipping of classes and laboratories, personnel emoluments, and student welfare” he noted.

He challenged the institution to Invest in research and innovation as fundamental for Kenya’s futurenoting that strengthening science and healthcare training, scaling up support for STEM, and building research capacity of our institutions is key.

He called on the Institution also to embrace the modern technology and digitization.

“The backbone of modern development is digital connectivity. Kenya has expanded fibre connectivity, established innovation hubs, and connected Wi-Fi hotspots in public places. At KMTC, the digital health integration which has enabled the College to offer e-learning, telemedicine, and informatics training, reshapes how our graduates contribute to UHC” said Kindiki.

Additionally, he said that the Government continues to expand employment pathways and enhance labour mobility for our graduates, both within Kenya and across the world.

This was made possible through strategic bilateral agreements, global health partnerships, and the strengthening of professional standards, where young people are getting competitive opportunities in the global market wherever their skills are needed.

“I am immensely proud of the outstanding work Kenyan medics are doing internationally. Many of these health professionals are alumni of this great institution, KMTC, who have become ambassadors of our nation’s excellence. Their service, professionalism, and integrity continue to elevate Kenya’s reputation on the global stage, proving that when we invest in our people, they shine anywhere in the world” he said.

Prof. Kindiki gave hope to the graduands, noting that the government has come up with different programmes that will create employment opportunities that include the famous Kazi Kwa ground, Kazi Mtandaoni and Kazi Majuu calling upon them to take full advantage of the government’s youth empowerment platforms that will help Sharpen their skills, embrace technology, and accessingeconomic opportunities that will define the future of health jobs.

“As you enter the workforce, remember: you are not merely joining the health system, but you are shaping its future. Every life you touch, every community you serve, each patient you comfort, is a direct contribution to the Kenya we are building together. You carry the hopes of your families, the promise of your communities, and the future of Kenya’s health sector” he advised.

The event was attended by the Health and Professional standards PS Mary Muthoni, KMTC Board of Directors led by the Chair JoseahCheruiyot, KMTC CEO Dr Kelly Oluoch among other dignitaries.