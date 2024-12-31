KNCHR Demands Action Against Police Brutality During Anti-Abduction Protests

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called for the prosecution of police officers implicated in excessive force and torture during protests against abductions and enforced disappearances.

In a statement, the commission condemned the violent dispersal of demonstrators, describing the police response as unnecessary and disproportionate.

KNCHR emphasized that Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees all Kenyans the right to assemble, picket, and present petitions peacefully.

The protests, initially peaceful in Nairobi and other counties, were reportedly disrupted by heavy-handed police interventions, including tear gas and arbitrary arrests.

“The commission condemns in the strongest terms possible the unwarranted violence and force meted out to demonstrators,” KNCHR stated.

Reports indicated that 18 people were injured during the demonstrations, with five left unconscious and others suffering injuries from tear gas canisters and blunt force.

Arrests were widespread, with 24 individuals detained in Nairobi, 16 in Eldoret, and 13 in Mombasa.

Prominent figures among those arrested included Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who was transferred from Central Police Station to Gigiri Police Station, and former presidential candidate Reuben Kigame, briefly detained in Eldoret.

KNCHR raised alarms over claims of torture inflicted on detained protesters in Nairobi. The commission vowed to seek legal redress, including habeas corpus applications, to ensure accountability for those arrested and abducted.

The human rights body also urged key institutions, including the Inspector General of Police, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), to investigate and prosecute officers involved in human rights violations.

KNCHR criticized the use of unmarked vehicles and hooded officers, practices that contravene a High Court ruling. Despite these provocations, the commission commended protesters for maintaining peace and discipline.

Businesses in Nairobi remained closed, and public transport was restricted from accessing the central business district for most of the day, underscoring the disruptions caused by the protests.