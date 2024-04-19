KNCHR Mourns Late CDF Gen. Francis Omondi Ogolla As A Peace Advocate

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Chief of Defense Forces General Francis Omondi Ogolla, describing him as a committed servant dedicated to bringing peace to the North Rift region of Kenya.

Gen. Ogolla was among the casualties of a tragic air accident that occurred in Elgeyo Marakwet County, claiming the lives of eleven other military personnel and leaving two survivors.

The purpose of their mission was to visit troops deployed in the North Rift under Operation Maliza Uhalifu and inspect ongoing school renovation projects, as stated by President William Ruto.

“The news of their passing has left a deep void in the hearts of many and a sense of immense loss in our nation. These gallant officers were not just soldiers; they were patriots, defenders of our nation, and role models to many,” remarked KNCHR Chairperson Roseline Odede.

Odede extended her wishes for a speedy recovery to the two Kenya Defense Forces officers who have been hospitalized due to the accident.

She said that the commitment of Gen. Ogolla and his team to their mission should serve as a catalyst for lasting peace in the region.

“Their dedication to this mission, even at the cost of their lives, reflects their unwavering commitment to the well-being of the region and its people. The Commission hopes that their sacrifice will serve as a catalyst for lasting peace in the region, a peace that General Ogolla and his officers envisioned and strived for,” Odede added.

Following Gen. Ogolla’s passing, the Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF) Lt Gen Charles Muriu Kahariri will serve as the Acting Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) until a new CDF is appointed.

The Defence Council will convene to deliberate on the appointment of the next military leader and advise the president accordingly.

The accident marks a solemn moment in Kenya’s military history, being the first of its kind to affect a sitting CDF.

However, officials affirm that there is no leadership vacuum, with the VCDF assuming the interim role until a new CDF is appointed.

Gen. Ogolla will be buried on Sunday at his home in Siaya.