KNCHR Shortlists Nine Candidates for Secretary/CEO Position

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has shortlisted nine candidates for the position of Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In a notice issued on Tuesday, November 10, the commission said it had received 138 applications following the advertisement of the vacancy.

Of the applicants, 102 were male and 36 were female, while no intersex person applied. Five applicants indicated that they were persons with disabilities.

The shortlisted candidates are Emmanuel Wambua Kituku, Albert Kochei, Juliet Wanjiku Murimi, Gilbert Oduor Onyango, Guyo Dadacha Liban and Mary Kimari.

Others are Mohamed Sabir Jaafar, Victor Bwire and Joseph Ndiku.

The commission said the candidates will be interviewed on Monday, November 16, 2026, at their respective scheduled times.

KNCHR added that it would communicate the interview venue to each shortlisted candidate individually.

The commission initially advertised the position on September 2, 2026, inviting applications from qualified persons interested in the appointment.

It subsequently re-advertised the vacancy on September 22, setting October 6, 2026, as the application deadline.