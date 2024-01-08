KNEC Flags as ‘Fake’ Nyambaria School’s KCSE Results

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has dismissed as fake Nyambaria High School’s KCSE results doing rounds on social media.

The results show that the school topped in KCSE exams for the second year in a row.

The flagged post indicated that the school achieved a mean grade of A.

Also sharing the results was Nyamira County Senator Okong’o Omogeni who congratulated the candidates for the outstanding performance.

The examination body is yet to reveal the best performing school and has instead asked students to check their results on the portal, results.knec.ac.ke.

The Nyamira-based school posted a mean score of 10.8975 in 2022.

Then, 488 of its candidates booked university slots. 28 scored grade A (plain), 383 grade A (minus).

76 got grade B (plus), and only 1 student scored a grade of B (plain).

Even though Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ezekiel Machogu denied claims of alleged malpractice at the school in 2022, the school principal, Charles Onyari was suspended by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) over allegations of examination malpractice.

“If you look at his history, you will appreciate him because wherever he goes, there is a remarkable improvement,” Machogu told a local daily.

“Let us wait for the 2023 exams and ensure our children work hard. Propaganda will not help us. If today you are number one and tomorrow you are not, it means you must work smart.”