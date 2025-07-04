KNEC launches digital verification of certificates in new drive against fake papers

The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) launched a digital platform for verification of certificates.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Prof Julius Bitok said the app-based platform, which is being piloted with the Public Service Commission, will expedite the authentication of certificates and qualifications.

The app also seeks to combat forgery and doctoring of certificates by offering an easy and reliable means of confirming documents.

“With this platform, we are saying goodbye to the era of forged certificates. Verification is now fast, secure, and accessible,” said PS Bitok.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has recently launched a crackdown on fake academic papers in public service, which has netted several suspects. A number of cases are currently under prosecution in courts.

On the implementation of Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) the PS said the Ministry has developed online resources and interactive platforms to guide teachers and parents.

“We have digital programs already in place that teachers and parents can access online to learn more about pathways. I encourage all stakeholders, teachers, parents, and even learners, to take advantage of these programs as soon as today,” he said.

He was speaking at the KNEC headquarters at Mitihani House where he presided over the launch of the Education Assessment Resource Centre (EARC).

The EARC will enhance capacity in educational assessment, psychometrics, and competency-based assessment. It will also provide professional development opportunities for educators and examiners and promote standardization and best practices in test development and marking.

Bitok said the Centre, which is funded by the government and the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) among other partners, will also foster research and data-driven assessment.

“The Centre is a game changer. It will support teachers, examiners and researchers with skills in psychometrics, data analysis, and assessment practices. It aligns perfectly with our vision for quality and inclusive education,” he added.

KNEC CEO David Njengere said the EARC is tailored to promote quality, equity, and inclusion in education.

“This Centre will professionalize the assessment landscape in Kenya. It will ensure fairness and credibility in how we measure learning outcomes,” Njengere said.

He added that the center has already received its first cohort of teachers and other educationists who have begun training.