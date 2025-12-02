KNH Announces Job Vacancies

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has opened applications for a range of positions across its various departments.

In a public notice released on Tuesday, the hospital said it is seeking dynamic, highly motivated, innovative, and experienced individuals to fill the vacant roles.

The positions available include Chief Medical Specialist, Chief Medical Specialist in Obstetrics & Gynecology, Chief Medical Specialist in Pathology, Medical Specialist in Orthopedic Surgery (Hand), Medical Specialist in Gastroenterology/Hepatology, Medical Specialist in Plastic Surgery, Medical Specialist in Radiology, Medical Specialist in Cardiothoracic Surgery, Assistant Cardiac Technologist, Senior Principal Clinical Psychologist, Senior Principal Nutrition & Dietetics Officer, three Senior Principal Health Information Officers, Senior Principal Nursing Officer, Assistant Clerk of Works, Therapy Radiographer, Chief Manager for Monitoring & Evaluation, and five Occupational Therapists.

Interested candidates who meet the minimum requirements are invited to download and complete the application form from the KNH website at www.knh.or.ke.

The completed application, together with a detailed CV indicating qualifications, experience, current responsibilities, and certified copies of testimonials and certificates (all serialized), must be submitted on or before December 22, 2025.

Applications can be sent to The Chief Executive Officer, Kenyatta National Hospital, P.O. Box 20723-00202, Nairobi, or dropped at the hospital’s Central Registry located in the KNH Administration Block.

“Kenyatta National Hospital is an equal opportunity employer, and qualified candidates with disabilities are encouraged to apply,” the notice stated.