KNH Unveils New Heart-Lung Machine To Boost Open-Heart Surgery Capacity

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has reached another major milestone in specialised healthcare with the unveiling of a modern heart-lung machine.

The equipment was officially launched by the Senior Director of Clinical Services, Dr. Joel Lessan, OGW, and the Head of Specialized Surgeries, Dr. Benjamin Wabwire, during the ongoing Open-Heart Surgical Project at the facility.

The new machine temporarily performs the work of the heart and lungs during surgery — allowing KNH doctors to safely carry out complex open-heart operations on both adults and children.

In a statement, KNH said:

“This innovation not only strengthens KNH’s capacity as the national referral and teaching hospital, but also underscores its commitment to expanding access to world-class specialized care in Kenya.”

The hospital said it is also focusing on training more local specialists so that more patients across the country can access such life-saving procedures in the future.

“We commend the Hospital’s management for this strategic investment, which brings renewed hope to patients and families while firmly positioning KNH at the forefront of advanced surgical care in the region,” the statement added.