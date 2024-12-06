Kobe Brown Siblings: All About Kaleb Brown

Kobe Levose Brown, born January 1, 2000, is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Missouri, where he earned All-SEC honors.

Brown was selected 30th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft.

In his rookie season, he has averaged 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds over 44 games. He stands 6’7″ tall and weighs 250 lbs.

Siblings

Kobe has a younger brother named Kaleb Brown, who also plays basketball.

Kaleb was his teammate for two seasons at the University of Missouri, where both brothers contributed to the team’s success.

Their father, Greg Brown, coached them during their high school years at Lee High School in Alabama.

College career

Brown played college basketball at the University of Missouri from 2019 to 2023, where he quickly established himself as a key player for the Tigers.

In his freshman year (2019-2020), he played in 30 games, averaging 9.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

His versatility as a forward was evident, and he made significant contributions to the team’s efforts.

During his sophomore year (2020-2021), his role expanded further, and he averaged 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, showcasing his developing three-point shooting ability.

In his junior year (2021-2022), Brown continued to improve, averaging 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

He became known for his capacity to stretch the floor with outside shooting while maintaining a strong presence in the paint.

His senior year (2022-2023) marked a breakout season, where he averaged an impressive 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

This performance earned him first-team All-SEC honors, highlighting his leadership and skill on the court.

NBA career

After declaring for the NBA Draft following his senior season, Brown was selected as the 30th overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in June 2023.

His transition to the NBA has been marked by both challenges and opportunities during his rookie season (2023-2024).

As a newcomer in the league, he has averaged 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per game over the course of 44 games played so far.

As of December 2024, Brown is currently dealing with a back injury that has affected his playing time this season.

However, he remains a player with significant potential due to his size (6’7″, 250 lbs), skill set, and valuable experience from college basketball.

Accolades

Brown has received several notable accolades during his basketball career.

He is a two-time All-SEC honoree, earning first-team honors in the 2022-2023 season.

Additionally, he was recognized as the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 2023, highlighting his academic achievements alongside his athletic performance.

Brown was also named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-District VI and the National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 20 first teams.

He received the University of Missouri Letterwinners Club Award and the Missouri Director of Athletics Leadership Award.

Furthermore, he was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and the Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society, showcasing his commitment to both academics and leadership.