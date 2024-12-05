Christian Braun Siblings: Getting to Know Parker and Landon

Christian Braun is an American professional basketball player for the Denver Nuggets in the NBA.

He played college basketball at the University of Kansas, where he was part of the team that won the 2022 NCAA Championship.

In 2023, he contributed to the Nuggets’ first NBA title, making him one of five players to win both NCAA and NBA championships in consecutive seasons.

Braun was drafted 21st overall by the Nuggets in the 2022 NBA Draft and has since established himself as a valuable player, averaging 7.3 points per game in the current season.

Siblings

Christian has two brothers, namely Parker and Landon.

Both have played basketball, with Parker currently playing for the Kansas Jayhawks, following in the footsteps of their family legacy in the sport.

Their uncle also played college basketball at Missouri, highlighting a strong athletic lineage within the Braun family.

College career

Braun played college basketball at the University of Kansas from 2020 to 2022.

He was a highly regarded recruit coming out of Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas, known for his scoring ability, athleticism, and defensive skills.

In his freshman season (2020-2021), Braun made an immediate impact, averaging 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

During his sophomore season (2021-2022), Braun’s role expanded significantly.

He averaged 14.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, becoming a key player for the Jayhawks.

His performance was instrumental in leading Kansas to the NCAA Championship that year.

In the championship game against North Carolina, Braun scored 15 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, helping secure Kansas’s fourth national title.

His contributions throughout the tournament earned him recognition as a standout player, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

NBA career

After his successful college career, Braun declared for the NBA Draft and was selected 21st overall by the Denver Nuggets in June 2022.

In his rookie season (2022-2023), he quickly adapted to the professional level, averaging around 7.3 points per game while contributing defensively and providing energy off the bench.

His ability to shoot from beyond the arc and defend multiple positions made him a valuable asset to the Nuggets.

Braun’s contributions were pivotal during the Nuggets’ playoff run in 2023, where he demonstrated poise and skill in critical moments, earning more playing time as the playoffs progressed.

The Nuggets ultimately won their first NBA Championship in franchise history in June 2023.

This victory placed Braun among an elite group of players who have won both an NCAA Championship and an NBA Championship in consecutive seasons.

Accolades

Braun has achieved significant accolades in his basketball career, particularly during his time at the University of Kansas and in the NBA.

While playing for Kansas, he was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in 2020 and earned All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2021.

In the 2022 NCAA Championship season, Braun averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, contributing to the Jayhawks’ victory.

In the NBA, Braun made history by becoming the fifth player to win both an NCAA title and an NBA championship in consecutive seasons, following his NCAA win in 2022 with Kansas and his NBA title with the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

His notable performances included a standout game in the NBA Finals where he scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting.