KPA Denies Missing Businesswoman Anne Njoroge Owns Sh17 Billion Oil

The controversy surrounding the ship MT Haigui, which has been docked at the Port of Mombasa since October 11, has prompted the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to address the matter.

The ship’s ability to offload has been impeded by a disagreement between two importers on the ownership of a Sh17 billion diesel shipment.

Galana Energies Limited and Ramco, are purportedly claiming ownership of the 100,000 metric tons of fuel.

According to KPA, MT Haigui loaded her cargo of 93,460 metric tons of gasoil between September 20 and September 28 at Yanbui-Samref port.

KPA board chair Benjamin Tayari said that MT Haigui then sailed for Jeddah anchorage for cargo dopping and sampling.

On September 30, Mt Haugui left Jeddah for Mombasa.

“Out of the manifested 93,460 metric tonnes of gasoil, 49, 091 was destined to Kenya with the shipper being Aramco Trading Fujairah as nominated by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum. The remainder being 44,3687 metric tonnes was transit cargo for neighbouring counties including Uganda, South Sudan and the DRC,” he said on Monday.

He continued by saying that the KPA had noted an alleged authentic Bill of Lading belonging to Ann (Anne Njeri Njoroge, an importer), who has asserted that she is the consignee and shipper of all the cargo, and that it was loaded on October 9, 2023, at Jeddah Islamic Port in Saudi Arabia.

“The voyage duration from Jeddah to Mombasa was 10 days and therefore it is impracticable for the vessel to have been loaded in Jeddah on October 9, 2023 yet she arrived in Mombasa on October 11, 2023,” he added.

KPA stated that it, along with all other agencies concerned, must follow the current government-to-government agreements regarding fuel imports.

“Therefore, KPA counter checks a manifest submitted prior to a call to confirm that the International Oil Marketer (shipper) is duly appointed by the Ministry of Energy and that the consignees are licensed,” added Tayari.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta on Saturday alleged that Ann had gone missing after being summoned by the DCI over the stalled shipment.

“She is now missing for two days. She is unreachable and untraceable,” said Ombeta.