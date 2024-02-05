KPL: Shabana FC & Nairobi City FC Battle to Draw, AFC Leopards Triumph Over Kariobangi Sharks

Shabana FC and Nairobi City FC fought to a riveting draw in an exhilarating showdown at Machakos Kenyatta Stadium on Sunday, reaching a tense climax as both teams saw red cards, leaving them with 10 men each on the pitch.

Nairobi City Stars’ head coach, Nicholas Muyoti, commended his team’s progress and took pleasure in securing a hard-earned point, bringing them closer to their league objectives. Meanwhile, Sammy Omollo, Shabana’s head coach, expressed his delight in his players’ impressive technical display. He remains optimistic about their upcoming clash with Tusker FC in Homa Bay.

In a separate fixture at Nyayo Stadium, AFC Leopards dazzled the crowd by triumphing over Kariobangi Sharks with a convincing 2-0 victory. Victor Omune and Bonface Kweyu scored goals just a minute apart, showcasing a spectacular performance that secured the win for AFC Leopards.

This thrilling weekend in Kenyan football promises more excitement in the upcoming clashes, with Shabana gearing up for a challenging encounter with Tusker FC and AFC Leopards basking in the glory of their impressive triumph over Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo Stadium.