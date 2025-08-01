KPLC lecturer murdered, body dumped outside his house in Marurui

Detectives are investigating the murder of a 66-year-old man whose body was found burnt near his house in Marurui area, Kasarani, Nairobi.

Allan Kioko Kitavi was a lecturer at the Kenya Power and Lighting Company Training School in Nairobi. The motive of the murder is yet to be established.

His family told police he had on Thursday July 31 evening arrived home at about 5 pm. He later told the family he was headed to the local shopping center for some shopping.

He, however, did not return as anticipated. At about 10pm, the family decided to go out to look for him, police said.

This is because, according to them, it was unusual for the man to stay out for that long. They were shocked to stumble on the body of the old man about 25 meters from their house on a drive way.

Police said the man had been killed and his body was partially burnt. It is not clear what triggered the murder. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

No arrest has been made so far, police said as they announced an active investigation into the murder.

Meanwhile, police in Kimuchul, Bomet County are investigating the murder of one Paul Cheruiyot, 52. The body of the deceased was found lying in a pool of blood in the compound belonging to his sister.

Witnesses said the deceased had a heated argument with a man over a love triangle claim. The assailant then stabbed the deceased on the left side of the chest and fled to an unknown destination leaving him bleeding profusely.

The murder weapon, a kitchen knife, was recovered at the scene and kept as an exhibit. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Police said the hunt on the assailant is ongoing.