KQ Announces Two-week Flight Interruption Over Spare Parts Challenge

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced a two week flight interruption.

In a statement on Friday, the carrier explained that some of its planes might remain grounded during the festive season owing to challenges in acquiring aircraft spare parts.

KQ Group Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka said the airline would extend grounding time for flights as a safety precaution.

“Our current flight schedule may experience disruptions in the coming weeks mainly due to challenges in the aircraft spare parts global supply chain. These challenges are leading to extended ground time of our aircraft for maintenance,” Kilavuka said.

“Additionally, this may also lead to grounding one or more of our aircraft in line with our commitment to the highest level for safety and reliability of our operations.”

“We anticipate that these circumstances may persist for approximately two weeks, and we want to thank you in advance for your understanding and patience during this time. Your safety and comfort are our top priorities, and we are dedicated to resolving these issues as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Kilavuka advised KQ customers to check for updates on flight schedules on the company website and mobile applications.

“We are committed to providing you with timely information and support to help you navigate these potential challenges,” he stated, adding that the airline is working towards restoring normalcy.

“We understand the impact that schedule changes can have on your travel plans, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Please be assured that our team is working tirelessly to minimize these disruptions and to keep you informed every step of the way.”