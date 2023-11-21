KQ Resumes Flights to Bangkok After Three-year Hiatus

The national carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced the resumption of flights to Bangkok starting today.

The airline will operate five times per week on the route.

In a statement, the carrier said that the resumption of flights will expand its current network to 42 destinations.

“Today marks a moment of pride and readiness as we reintroduce our flights to Bangkok, Thailand. This initiative underscores our proactive approach in expanding international routes, urging our passengers to embrace new and enriching travel experiences,” said KQ Chief Commercial and Customer Officer Julius Thai.

“Beyond its status as Thailand’s capital and most populous city, boasting a population of over 10 million, Bangkok is a vibrant hub offering a wide range of tourist, art, and cultural attractions for our esteemed customers,” he added.

The flights were cancelled in 2020 due to the at the COVID-19 pandemic.