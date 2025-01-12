KQ To Deliver Aircraft To Mang’u High Via Eastern Bypass, Thika Road

Kenya Airways (KQ) has issued a public notice to motorists and road users regarding the transportation of an abnormal load—a decommissioned Boeing 737-700 aircraft—on Sunday, January 12, 2024.

The national carrier announced that the aircraft would be moved from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Mang’u High School via the Eastern Bypass and Thika Road.

KQ advised road users to exercise caution while approaching the convoy.

“Special care is required before overtaking. To all road users, please exercise extra care and caution when approaching this convoy. Let’s ensure a safe journey for everyone!” the airline stated.

The decommissioned aircraft, registered as 5Y-KQH, was donated to Mang’u High School in September 2023 to inspire students to pursue careers in aviation.

Built in May 2003, the aircraft retired in October 2019 after completing over 20,900 flights and logging more than 56,800 flight hours.

Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka highlighted the importance of the donation in enhancing aviation education at the school.

“This donation reflects our commitment to nurturing talent and driving economic growth in Kenya and across the African continent. We look forward to seeing the profound impact this initiative will have on Mang’u High School,” Kilavuka said.

Kilavuka also noted that Kenya Airways would offer technical support to the school and is in discussions with universities like the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) and Kenyatta University to align their aviation curricula with industry demands.