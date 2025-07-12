KRA Announces 6-Hour Maintenance For Customs System

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced that its Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) will be temporarily unavailable for six hours on Sunday, July 13, 2025, due to scheduled maintenance.

In a public notice dated Saturday, July 12, KRA stated that the system will be offline from 4:00 am to 10:00 am to allow for upgrades aimed at improving system performance and efficiency.

“Please be advised that there will be scheduled maintenance of iCMS from Sunday, July 13, 2025, 04:00 am to Sunday, July 13, 2025, 10:00 am. We regret any inconvenience caused,” KRA said in the notice.

The iCMS is KRA’s digital platform used to manage all customs operations in Kenya. It enables importers, exporters, clearing agents, and shipping companies to submit declarations, track goods, and pay taxes online.

The temporary shutdown means that users will not be able to access key services such as cargo clearance, document submissions, duty payment processing, or consignment tracking during the six-hour window.

KRA introduced the iCMS in 2019 to replace the older Simba system and provide a faster, more transparent, and efficient way to handle customs procedures. It is also critical in helping the government fight illicit trade and enhance border security.

The maintenance comes just days after KRA reported a revenue collection of Sh2.571 trillion in the 2024/25 financial year, exceeding its target of Sh2.555 trillion and registering a 6.8 percent increase compared to the previous year.