KRA Announces Vacancies For Commissioners And Deputy Commissioners

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced job openings for senior positions within the institution.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, the tax authority said it is looking to recruit four Commissioners and twelve Deputy Commissioners to serve in various departments.

“KRA is seeking to recruit results-oriented, self-driven, dynamic and experienced individuals with high integrity,” the notice stated.

Interested applicants are advised to visit the PKF East Africa website at https://www.pkfea.com/careers to view the full job descriptions and submit their applications online. The deadline for applications is July 7, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

KRA warned that canvassing, presenting false documents, or giving misleading information will lead to automatic disqualification. It is a criminal offence to present fake certificates.

Only shortlisted and successful candidates will be contacted. The authority also stated that hard copy applications will not be accepted, and emphasized that KRA is an equal opportunity employer.