KRA goes after Morara Kebaso for filing nil tax returns despite Ksh.186M income

The taxman is probing political activist Morara Kebaso over his alleged failure to file tax returns on Sh186 million income generated by five of his businesses since 2022.

According to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) these companies include Backtent Security Limited, Morara Properties Limited (also known as Blacksmith Morara Limited), Luku Fashion, Morara Home Furniture and Igrow Digital Enterprise.

Morara was informed of the investigation through a notice from the taxman, which indicated that his businesses have either been reporting no income or failing to submit tax returns, despite owning properties, business ventures, and other assets.

Additionally, the taxman highlighted that money has been transferred to Morara’s personal bank account, as well as to the accounts of Morara Properties Limited and Morara Home Furniture since 2022. According to the KRA, Morara received the funds in his personal account, primarily through M-Pesa, with the money intended for covering costs related to furniture and interior fittings.

The authority further stated that Morara Properties and Morara Home Furniture also received payments via M-Pesa Paybill transactions.

Morara has expressed interest in politics and is likely to run for president in 2027. He has been building a political base he intends to use in the run up to the polls.

He has also been a government critic