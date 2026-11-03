KRA Guard Charged Over Theft of Cigarettes Worth Sh22.78 Million in Eldoret

A security guard attached to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in Eldoret has been charged with breaking into a KRA warehouse and stealing 1,860,520 sticks of uncustomed Supermatch cigarettes valued at Sh22.78 million.

The cigarettes had been seized by the tax authority and stored at the warehouse.

The guard faces an alternative charge of negligence in preventing a felony.

In a statement, KRA said the suspect was arrested by immigration officers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while attempting to travel to Qatar.

His arrest followed the enforcement of a Departure Prohibition Order that barred him from leaving the country.

The suspect appeared before Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Maureen Kesse, where he denied the charges.

The court denied him bond after the prosecution opposed his release, arguing that he was a flight risk.

If convicted, the suspect faces a prison term of up to seven years.

Suspect Charged Over Undenatured Ethanol

In a separate case, another suspect has been charged at the Kabarnet Law Courts with possessing 262.5 litres of undiluted undenatured ethanol and eight litres of diluted undenatured ethanol.

According to KRA, the undenatured ethanol attracts a tax liability of Sh362,223.

The accused, jointly with another person who is yet to be arrested or presented in court, faces charges of possessing restricted goods contrary to the East African Community Customs Management Act (EACCMA), 2004.

She is also accused of handling excisable goods without a licence, contrary to the Excise Duty Act, Cap 472 of the Laws of Kenya.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Purity Koskey on October 28, 2026, and denied the charges.

She was released on a bond of Sh30,000 or an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000.

The case is scheduled for hearing on December 16, 2026.

If convicted on the first and second counts, the accused faces imprisonment for up to five years, a fine equivalent to 50 per cent of the dutiable value of the goods, or both.

For the third count, she faces a fine of up to Sh2 million, imprisonment for up to two years, or both.

KRA said the arrests demonstrated its continued efforts to combat tax evasion, protect legitimate trade and prevent harmful products from entering the market.

“The interception marks a major milestone in KRA’s sustained efforts in not only facilitating legitimate trade but also in protecting the society from consumption harmful products. KRA is committed to disrupting and thwarting all schemes that threaten the integrity of effective revenue mobilisation and mobilisation efforts,” the authority said.

The tax authority urged members of the public to report suspected cases of tax evasion to help ensure compliance with tax laws.

KRA assured informants that all information received would remain confidential and their identities would be kept anonymous.