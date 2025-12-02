KRA Issues Fresh Notice to Fuel Stations on eTIMS Compliance

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has issued a new notice to all fuel stations, reminding them to fully implement the eTIMS Fuel Station System across their outlets.

In a public notice released on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, KRA said petroleum retailers were required to comply with the system by June 30, 2025.

The eTIMS Fuel Station System is a specialized digital solution designed for fuel businesses. It enables real-time invoicing for every transaction and links directly to KRA through a forecourt controller and existing point-of-sale systems.

The authority says the system ensures accurate and efficient tax reporting.

“KRA remains committed to supporting and facilitating all fuel retailers in meeting these requirements. We also extend our appreciation to the outlets that have already complied with the electronic tax invoicing mandate,” the notice stated.

KRA warned that fuel stations that do not comply by December 31, 2025, will face enforcement action as provided by law.