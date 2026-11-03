KRA Issues New Directive to Cargo Consolidators Over Importers’ Details and VAT Claims

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has issued a new directive requiring cargo consolidators to provide individual importers’ details when declaring consolidated goods entering the country.

The authority said the measure will facilitate the issuance of electronic tax invoices through the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) to individual traders and importers whose goods are transported as consolidated cargo.

The initiative will enable eligible VAT-registered importers to claim input VAT on imported goods, subject to applicable tax laws and regulations.

In a notice, KRA directed cargo consolidators to ensure that individual importers’ details are accurately declared during the importation of consolidated goods.

The required information includes the importer’s name, Kenya Revenue Authority Personal Identification Number (KRA PIN), national identity card number, telephone number, description of the imported items and their respective values.

The requirement took effect on September 13, 2026.

“All consolidators, customs agents and importers are required to comply with this directive and ensure that complete and accurate importer details are declared for all consolidated cargo imports,” KRA said.

The authority said the initiative is intended to facilitate tax invoice issuance to individual importers while improving compliance with customs and tax regulations.

KRA added that the measure seeks to promote fair competition, enhance transparency and accountability, and strengthen compliance with applicable customs and tax laws.