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    KRA Sets Market and Prescribed Interest Rates at 9% for Fourth Quarter

    David WafulaBy No Comments1 Min Read

    The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has set the market interest rate and prescribed rate of interest at 9% for the fourth quarter of 2026.

    In a notice, the tax authority said the market interest rate under Section 12B of the Income Tax Act will apply for October, November and December 2026.

    KRA also set the prescribed rate of interest under Section 16(2)(ja) of the Income Tax Act at 9% for the same three-month period.

    The authority further stated that withholding tax at a rate of 15% on deemed interest must be deducted and paid to the Commissioner within five working days.

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