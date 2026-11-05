KRA Surpasses Sh1 Trillion Revenue Collection Mark by October

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has surpassed the Sh1 trillion revenue collection mark, raising Sh1.010 trillion by October 2026, a milestone achieved a month earlier than in previous financial years.

In a statement, the tax authority said it collected Sh260.630 billion in October, exceeding its monthly target of Sh258.304 billion by Sh2.326 billion.

The October collections represented a 15.5 per cent increase compared to the same month in 2025, reflecting growth in revenue performance across several tax categories.

Customs revenue recorded its highest-ever monthly collection of Sh94.793 billion, representing an 11.3 per cent increase.

Domestic revenue collections also posted strong growth, reaching Sh165.447 billion and exceeding the monthly target by Sh1.337 billion. The collections represented an 18.1 per cent increase compared to October 2025.

Corporation tax collections stood at Sh23.932 billion, with the electricity, manufacturing, transportation and wholesale sectors contributing approximately 81 per cent of the total.

Domestic Value Added Tax (VAT) collections reached Sh33.367 billion, surpassing the monthly target by Sh45 million and registering 22.1 per cent growth.

Domestic excise duty also exceeded expectations, surpassing the monthly target by Sh945 million and recording 54.1 per cent growth. KRA attributed the performance to increased remittances across key product categories.

“These results reflect sustained efforts to strengthen tax compliance, enhance revenue mobilisation and support national development,” KRA said.

The authority also thanked taxpayers for meeting their obligations, noting that their contributions remained important in supporting the country’s economic sustainability and development.

“KRA appreciates all taxpayers for remaining committed to honouring their tax obligations and supporting Kenya’s economic sustainability and development,” the authority added.