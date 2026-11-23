The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has waived Sh64.39 billion in penalties, interest and fines under its ongoing Tax Amnesty Programme, offering relief to nearly one million taxpayers.

The authority said 984,489 taxpayers had benefited from the programme, which allows eligible individuals and businesses to clear outstanding tax obligations without paying accumulated penalties, interest and fines.

KRA said taxpayers had also paid Sh29.1 billion in outstanding principal tax, demonstrating continued participation in the relief initiative.

The authority has urged eligible taxpayers to check their tax positions through the iTax platform and take advantage of the programme before the December 31, 2026 deadline.

The Tax Amnesty Programme was reintroduced under the Finance Act, 2026. It provides a 100 per cent waiver of penalties, interest and fines on tax debts accrued up to December 31, 2025.

However, the relief is subject to the settlement of the principal tax where an outstanding principal amount exists.

KRA said the programme was intended to help taxpayers regularise their tax affairs while encouraging compliance with tax obligations.

Taxpayers seeking to benefit from the amnesty are required to review their outstanding tax liabilities and settle the applicable principal tax before the December deadline.