Kris Dunn Siblings: Meet John Dunn and Rashad Pauley

Kristofer Michael Dunn is an American professional basketball player currently with the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.

Standing 6’3″ and weighing 205 lbs, he plays as a point guard.

Dunn was selected fifth overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves after a standout college career at Providence.

Over his eight-year career, he has played for several teams, including the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks, and recently signed a three-year contract worth $16.3 million with the Clippers.

Siblings

Kris has two brothers, namely John Dunn and Rashad Pauley.

John, in particular, played a significant role in Kris’s life, stepping into a fatherly role during their challenging childhood.

Kris has expressed deep appreciation for John’s support, highlighting his influence in his journey to success in basketball.

College career

Dunn played college basketball at Providence College from 2012 to 2016.

He began his college career with promise, though he faced challenges due to injuries during his freshman year (2012-2013).

In that season, he played in 29 games and averaged 5.7 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game.

His sophomore year (2013-2014) marked a significant improvement, as he averaged 11.2 points, 7.5 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game, showcasing his potential as a playmaker and defender.

However, he again encountered injury setbacks that limited his playing time.

Dunn truly broke out during his junior year (2014-2015), where he averaged 15.6 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.

His exceptional performance led Providence to the NCAA Tournament, and he earned several accolades, including the Big East Player of the Year and the Big East Defensive Player of the Year.

In his senior year (2015-2016), Dunn continued to excel, averaging 16.4 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game, further solidifying his status as a top prospect in college basketball.

NBA career

After completing his senior season, Dunn declared for the 2016 NBA Draft and was selected fifth overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

His rookie season (2016-2017) was challenging as he averaged only 3.8 points and 2.4 assists in limited playing time behind established players like Ricky Rubio.

In June 2017, Dunn was traded to the Chicago Bulls as part of the deal for Jimmy Butler.

This move marked a turning point in his career; during the 2017-2018 season, he became the starting point guard for the Bulls and averaged 13.4 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Despite showing promise as a key player for Chicago, Dunn struggled with injuries that affected his consistency on the court.

After his time with the Bulls, Dunn signed with the Atlanta Hawks in March 2021 but faced more injury challenges that limited his contributions during that season.

He later had brief stints with other teams, including the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz, where he continued to demonstrate his defensive skills and playmaking ability.

Accolades

Dunn has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career, particularly during his time at Providence College and in the NBA.

In college, he was a standout player, earning two Big East Player of the Year awards in 2015 and 2016.

He was also named the Big East Defensive Player of the Year and received First Team All-Big East honors twice.

Dunn was recognized as a Consensus Second-Team All-American in 2016 and was a finalist for prestigious awards such as the Bob Cousy Award and the John Wooden Award.

In the NBA, Dunn was selected for the NBA G League All-Defensive Team in 2023, showcasing his continued defensive prowess at the professional level.