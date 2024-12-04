Jonathan Mogbo Siblings: Get to Know Zachary, Bryan and Charles

Jonathan Michael Mogbo, born on October 29, 2001, is an American basketball player for the Toronto Raptors in the NBA.

He began his collegiate career at Independence Community College before transferring to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and later to Missouri State, where he averaged 8.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

His standout season at San Francisco earned him the WCC Newcomer of the Year award and first-team All-WCC honors, averaging 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Mogbo was selected 31st overall by the Raptors in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Siblings

Jonathan has three brothers, namely Zachary, Bryan, and Charles.

He is the youngest sibling, with Zachary being three years older.

Bryan and Charles are stepbrothers who are significantly older, both being two decades his senior and having already moved out by the time Jonathan grew up.

College career

Mogbo began his collegiate basketball journey at Independence Community College in Kansas.

This junior college experience was crucial for his development, allowing him to gain valuable playing time and refine his skills.

After a successful stint there, he transferred to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, where he had a notable season, averaging 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

His performance during this time helped him gain recognition as a promising player in the junior college circuit.

Following his success at Northeastern Oklahoma, Mogbo made another move, this time to Missouri State University.

At Missouri State, he averaged 8.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

Also Read: Cameron Payne Siblings: Get to Know Tony Payne Jr.

While these numbers were solid, they set the stage for his next significant opportunity.

Mogbo’s most impactful collegiate season came at the University of San Francisco, where he truly showcased his talent.

During this season, he averaged 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, demonstrating his ability to contribute significantly on both ends of the court.

His outstanding performance earned him several accolades, including the WCC Newcomer of the Year award, which highlighted his impressive adaptation to the West Coast Conference (WCC), as well as first-team All-WCC honors that reflected his status as one of the top players in the conference.

NBA career

In the 2024 NBA Draft, Mogbo was selected by the Toronto Raptors with the 31st overall pick.

This selection marked a significant milestone in his basketball journey, transitioning him from college basketball to the professional level.

Upon being drafted, he signed a three-year contract with the Raptors valued at approximately $6.11 million.

This contract not only secured his place in the NBA but also provided him with an opportunity to further develop as a player under professional coaching and alongside elite talent.

As a rookie with the Raptors, Mogbo is expected to bring versatility and athleticism to the team’s roster.

Accolades

Mogbo has received several accolades throughout his basketball career, particularly during his time in college.

At Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, he achieved first-team all-conference honors, averaging 14.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

His performance at the University of San Francisco was particularly noteworthy; he was named the WCC Newcomer of the Year and earned All-WCC First Team and NABC District 9 First Team honors.

Mogbo led the Dons in scoring (14.2 points per game), rebounding (10.1 rebounds per game), and steals (1.6 steals per game) during the 2023-24 season, finishing with a remarkable field goal percentage of 63.6%.