Kristen Wiig Siblings: Meet the Actress’ Older Brother Erik Wiig

Kristen Wiig is an American actress, comedian, screenwriter and producer.

She began her career as a member of the Los Angeles-based improv and sketch-comedy troupe The Groundlings.

Wiig joined the cast of Saturday Night Live (SNL) in 2005 and became known for her memorable characters, earning four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

She co-wrote and starred in the hit comedy film Bridesmaids, which earned her nominations for a Golden Globe Award and the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Wiig has also appeared in notable films such as Knocked Up, Paul, The Martian and Ghostbusters.

Siblings

Kristen has one sibling, Erik Wiig, who is her older brother.

Erik is mentally handicapped and has been a significant influence on Kristen’s life and career.

Despite their differences, Kristen has spoken highly of her brother, calling him “the best thing in the world” and stating that he is always happy and a pleasure to be around.

Career

In 2018, Wiig was cast as the villain Cheetah in the 2019 DC Extended Universe movie Wonder Woman 1984.

She has voiced characters in animated films like Despicable Me and How to Train Your Dragon.

Awards and accolades

Wiig has received numerous awards and nominations throughout her career.

She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Bridesmaids in 2012.

At the American Comedy Awards, she received nominations for Best Comedy Actress – Film for Welcome to Me and Best Comedy Supporting Actress – Film for Welcome to Me in 2014.

Wiig was also nominated for the Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement in Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production for Despicable Me 2.

At the BAFTA Awards, she was nominated for Best Original Screenplay for Bridesmaids.

The Critics Choice Awards nominated her for Best Actress in a Comedy Movie for The Martian in 2015.

Wiig has received four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live, as well as nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for The Spoils of Babylon in 2014 and 2013.

She was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for Bridesmaids in 2012.

Wiig has also received Gotham Award nominations for Best Actress for Welcome to Me and Best Ensemble Performance for Bridesmaids.

At the MTV Movie Awards, she won for Best Female Performance and was nominated for Best Comedic Performance and Best Gut-Wrenching Performance for Bridesmaids in 2012.

In 2017, Wiig was nominated for the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress for Ghostbusters.

She won the Razzie Award for Worst Supporting Actress for Ghostbusters in 2017 and was nominated again in 2021 for Wonder Woman 1984.

Wiig has also received Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Bridesmaids and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for The Spoils of Babylon.

Additionally, she was nominated for the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Original Screenplay for Bridesmaids in 2012.

In 2023, she received the inaugural Mary Tyler Moore Visionary Award for her groundbreaking achievements in storytelling and her dedication to eradicating diabetes-induced blindness.