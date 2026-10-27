KSL Extends Deadline for CEO Applications

The Kenya School of Law (KSL) has extended the application deadline for the position of Director and Chief Executive Officer to November 3, 2026.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, October 27, the institution invited interested candidates to submit their applications by the new deadline.

“Those who might have applied for the re-advertised positions may re-apply,” the notice reads.

KSL first advertised the position on September 29, 2026, setting the initial application deadline for October 20, 2026.

Further details on the application requirements are available on the official KSL website.