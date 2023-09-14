KUTRRH Confirms it is Ready to Onboard 100 KU Medical Students

The Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) has commenced plans to receive the first cohort of 100 Kenyatta University (KU) School of Medicine students following the facility’s recent accreditation as a teaching centre for the university.

As part of the plans, KUTRRH CEO Ahmed Dagane formally submitted a Request for Placement note with Kenyatta University Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina to facilitate the necessary procedures.

At KUTRRH, KU School of Medicine, undergraduate and postgraduate students will enjoy access to state-of-the-art medical training amenities, including wards and laboratories at the level six National Referral and Research Hospital with a 650-bed capacity.

KUTRRH recently received the regulatory nod to train KU School of Medicine students following an inspection facilitated by Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

Dagane said KU School of Medicine students will enjoy quality teaching facilities provided by KUTRRH. Alongside Kenyatta University, KUTRRH is also an accredited teaching facility for JKUAT, University of Nairobi, USIU-A, AMREF University, Egerton University, Moi University, Mount Kenya University, National Defense University, Nairobi Women’s College, and Mama Ngina University Faculties of Medicine.

As part of the placement request, KUTRRH has also requested Kenyatta University to share the list of medical consultants appointed to handle the students seconded to the teaching hospital to facilitate a smooth onboarding.

Read: KUTRRH Accredited as a Teaching Facility for Kenyatta University School of Medicine Students

“The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council, on instruction from the Cabinet Secretary of Health, inspected KUTRRH on 20 July 2023. Following their assessment and on their authority, KUTRRH received the inspection report on 27 July 2023. We are now pleased to inform you that the hospital facilities are available for medical education for the Kenyatta University Medicine undergraduate students,” Dagane said in the placement request letter sent to Kenyatta University.

“The accreditation by KMPDC authorizes training for up to 100 students in Medicine and Surgery, KUTRRH would appreciate if you could share with us as soon as possible a tentative date for the commencement of this program to enable the Hospital to make the necessary arrangements for the onboarding of the students.”

While recently welcoming the accreditation by KMPDC, KUTRRH Chairperson Prof Olive Mugenda said training medical students in Kenya is highly regulated, and the facility is well placed to provide quality teaching hospital solutions for Kenyatta University Students undertaking their undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

On his part, Kenyatta University Student Association (KUSA) President Teddy Odhiambo described the recent accreditation as a legacy milestone and congratulated KU management, KMPDC and KUTRRH for showing leadership for the benefit and well-being of medical students.

“Comrades, the students’ union has been steadfast and determined to ensure that the plight of our medical students is achieved. I’m glad to inform the students’ fraternity that KUTRRH has been accredited to train our (KU) medical students and facilitate research,” Odhiambo said in a message to KU students.

As part of its training initiatives, the KUTRRH Training Institute of Specialized Nursing (TISN) celebrated the graduation of its first cohort of specialized nurses last June. The Training Institute of Specialized Nursing (TISN) was accredited by the Nursing Council of Kenya in 2021 and is recognized by the Technical and Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVETA) as a tertiary institution.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...