    Kuwaiti Leader Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Dies Aged 86

    Kuwait’s leader Sheikh Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has died at the age of 86, Kuwaiti state TV announced.

    The sheikh had led the oil-rich nation for the last three years after taking over from his half brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Sabah.

    “With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn… the death of Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah” a statement aired on state TV said.

    Regular programming on the channel was Saturday cut following the announcement.

