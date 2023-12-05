KWS Officials Kill Two Buffalos Terrorizing Kajiado Residents

Two wild buffalos that had been terrorising locals in Mashuru, Kajiado County were Saturday shot and killed.

A stray bullet aimed at one of the angry buffalo hit and injured a man who was hiding in a thicket in the drama.

This was during a dramatic hunt on two male buffalos that had been terrorizing locals on Saturday, police and Kenya Wildlife Service officials said.

The buffalos had strayed from the nearby Amboseli National park and started to terrorize locals.

KWS officials and police arrived at the scene and tried to drive them out of Eselenkei area in vain.

The officials said the animals became hostile chasing locals and injuring cows.

This prompted the officers to shoot the two buffalos dead using their sports guns.

It was then that a bullet exited from the second buffalo’s neck and hit an on-looker on his upper left hand near the shoulder.

He was rushed to Sultan Hamud Sub County Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition.

Locals landed on the meat from the slain animals and shared the same.

Officials say this is the latest human-wildlife conflict in the area.

Earlier this year, locals killed more than 10 lions in a conflict in the area.