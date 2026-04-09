KWS personnel recover giraffe meat, AK47 rifle in ambush on poachers in Garissa

A team of personnel from Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) based in Garissa County executed a well-coordinated ambush that brought a suspected poaching syndicate to its knees.

Six suspects were arrested in the drama and a rifle with 13 bullets recovered. Also recovered was approximately 200 kilograms of suspected giraffe meat.

Acting on credible intelligence about a motor vehicle ferrying armed individuals and illegal wildlife cargo, the vigilant officers strategically positioned themselves along the Garissa–Daadab road at Alango Arba (Hagarbul) in Fafi Sub-County.

Under the cover of darkness and in the stillness of the midnight hour, the trap was set.

Moments later, the unsuspecting suspects—completely oblivious to what lay ahead—drove straight into the ambush.

The officers swiftly intercepted a white Suzuki Alto. What followed was a discovery that underscores the persistent threat of illegal wildlife trade and armed poaching in the region.

Inside the vehicle were six suspects: Ali Idow Yussuf (66), found armed with an AK-47 rifle loaded with 13 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition. He also had an extra magazine loaded with 30 rounds tucked in a jungle pouch and was dressed in jungle combat gear, claiming to be an NPR officer based in Gadude, Fuad Hussein Mukhtar (30) – the driver of the vehicle, Mahat Diriye Hussein (34), Hassan Jehow Diriye (56), Idle Farah Dagane (52) and Hussein Ibrahim Abdulrahman (45).

A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 200 kilograms of suspected giraffe meat, alongside a giraffe head carcass—a grim testament to the brutal reality of wildlife poaching. The haul is estimated to be worth Sh200,000.

Additionally, seven assorted mobile phones were recovered, believed to be instrumental in coordinating the illegal operation.

The firearm and ammunition have since been secured as exhibits at the KWS Garissa Station.

The suspects were initially held at Garissa Police Station before being transferred to KWS Headquarters in Nairobi, where they await processing and arraignment, police said.

This serves as a powerful reminder that even under the cover of night, the long arm of the law remains vigilant.

It also highlights the unwavering commitment of KWS officers in protecting Kenya’s priceless wildlife heritage from the ruthless grip of poachers.

Authorities in the area have been fighting poachers who are threatening giraffes and other wild animals.