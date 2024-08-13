KWS Says No Mining Activities In Tsavo East National Park

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Monday denied claims of ongoing mining activity in the Tsavo East National Park.

This is after images circulated online showing wide canals created on the ground.

KWS clarified that the shared images are not from Tsavo East National Park and there is no ongoing mining activity in the area.

They instead noted that the images are from the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project located In Galana Ranch which is adjacent to Tsavo East National Park.

“This project is being spearheaded by the State Department of Irrigation and Is aimed at enhancing food security in Kenya through large-scale irrigation and sustainable farming practices,” KWS said in a statement.

“As part of the program, canals are being constructed to facilitate water flow into irrigation farms.”

The wildlife watchdog maintained their commitment to conserve and protect all national parks and the wildlife heritage.

Galana Kulalu project borders the park to the east and is accessible through the Malindi-Tsavo Road.