Kyle Anderson Siblings: A Look at the Basketball Player’s Family Tree

Kyle Anderson is an American-Chinese professional basketball player for the Golden State Warriors in the NBA.

Known as Slow Mo, he played college basketball at UCLA, earning All-American honors in 2014.

Drafted 30th overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, Anderson has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves.

He became a naturalized Chinese citizen in 2023 and represented China in international competitions. In July 2024, he was traded to the Warriors as part of a historic six-team trade.

Siblings

Kyle has a large family, being the youngest of five siblings.

He has two older brothers, Duanne and Jamar Wilkins, and two older sisters, Tai and Brittany.

His brother Jamar played football at the University of Connecticut, while Duanne played basketball at Jersey City State College.

Both sisters were also involved in sports during their high school years.

College career

Anderson played college basketball at UCLA from 2012 to 2014, where he quickly established himself as a versatile and skilled player.

In his freshman year (2012-2013), he had a promising start, averaging 9.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Known for his unique playing style, Anderson utilized his size at 6’9″ to play as a point forward, often initiating the offense while contributing defensively.

The Bruins reached the NCAA Tournament that season, showcasing their talent under head coach Ben Howland.

Anderson’s sophomore year (2013-2014) marked a significant breakout season for him.

He improved his stats considerably, averaging 14.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

His performance earned him a spot on the All-Pac-12 First Team and recognition as an Associated Press All-American.

As a key leader for the team, he guided UCLA to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament, solidifying his reputation as a top prospect.

NBA career

In the 2014 NBA Draft, Anderson was selected 30th overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

During his rookie season, he had a limited role but benefited from learning alongside veteran players like Tim Duncan and Tony Parker.

Over his four seasons with the Spurs, Anderson developed into a reliable role player known for his basketball IQ, versatility, and ability to facilitate offense.

While he averaged around 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds per game during this time, his defensive capabilities and passing skills were highly valued by the coaching staff.

After signing with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018, Anderson’s role expanded significantly.

He averaged about 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game during his tenure with Memphis.

His ability to play multiple positions allowed him to be a key contributor on both ends of the floor, further enhancing his reputation in the league.

In 2020, Anderson joined the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he continued to establish himself as a versatile player.

During his time in Minnesota, he averaged around 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game.

His playmaking ability and defensive skills helped the Timberwolves compete in a tough Western Conference.

Most recently, in July 2024, Anderson was traded to the Golden State Warriors as part of a historic six-team trade.

In addition to his NBA career, Anderson became a naturalized citizen of China in 2023 and has represented China in international competitions.

Accolades

In college, Anderson was awarded the Coach John Wooden Award as UCLA’s Most Valuable Player and the Gerald A. Finerman Award for being the team’s rebounding leader.

He also received the UCLA Alumni Association Award for leading the Bruins in assists.

Anderson was recognized as a third-team Associated Press All-American and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in his sophomore year, where he averaged 14.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.

He was a semifinalist for the John R. Wooden Award and named the Most Outstanding Player at the Pac-12 Tournament.

In addition to these honors, Anderson was a finalist for the Lute Olson Award, one of six finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, and secured first-team NABC All-District 20 honors.

He became the only player in Pac-12 history to record at least 200 rebounds and 200 assists in a single season.