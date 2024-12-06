Nicolas Batum Siblings: All About Pauline Batum

Nicolas Batum is a professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.

He has represented France in international competitions, winning silver medals at the 2020 and 2024 Olympics.

Batum began his career with Le Mans before being drafted 25th overall in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Over his 16-year career, he has played for teams like the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets, averaging 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Siblings

Nicolas has one sibling, a sister named Pauline Batum.

Their mother, Sylvie Batum, raised them as a single parent after the death of their father, Richard Batum, in 1991 when Nicolas was just two years old and Pauline was only two months old.

College career

Batum played college basketball at Louisiana State University (LSU) from 2006 to 2008, where he quickly established himself as a talented forward.

During his two seasons with the Tigers, he became known for his defensive prowess, versatility, and ability to contribute on both ends of the court.

In his freshman year, Batum averaged 10.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

He improved his performance in his sophomore season, averaging approximately 11.5 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

NBA career

Batum was selected as the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2008 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets but was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers shortly after.

He quickly became a key player for the Blazers, known for his defensive skills and ability to shoot from long range.

During his time in Portland from 2008 to 2015, Batum had several standout seasons.

Notably, in the 2010-2011 season, he averaged 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.

His performance peaked during the 2013-2014 season when he recorded career-highs in scoring with averages of 14.3 points, along with 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

In July 2015, Batum signed a five-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets after leaving Portland.

He continued to be a significant contributor during his tenure with Charlotte from 2015 to 2019, averaging around 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

In November 2020, Batum signed with the Los Angeles Clippers after a brief stint in free agency and some injury challenges.

With the Clippers, he has taken on a versatile role as a forward who can defend multiple positions and stretch the floor with his shooting ability.

In addition to his NBA career, Batum has been a prominent member of the French national team, competing in multiple international tournaments such as the FIBA World Cup and European Championships.

He notably won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, contributing significantly to France’s success.

Accolades

Batum has received numerous accolades throughout his basketball career, both in college and the NBA.

During his time at Louisiana State University (LSU), he was recognized for his athletic skills and contributions on the court, earning several honors, including selections to all-conference teams and recognition for his defensive play.

In the NBA, Batum was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2009, highlighting his immediate impact as a professional player.

Although he has not yet won an NBA championship, he has achieved significant success on the international stage, earning silver medals with the French national team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

His contributions have established him as a respected player in the league, known for his versatility and defensive capabilities.