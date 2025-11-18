Kyle Long Siblings: Meet Chris and Howie Long Jr.

Kyle Howard Long, born on December 5, 1988, in Ivy, Virginia, is a former professional American football guard who made a significant impact in the National Football League during the 2010s.

Growing up in a family deeply rooted in football legacy, Long navigated a unique path to the pros, marked by academic setbacks, a position switch, and eventual stardom on the offensive line.

After retiring from playing, he transitioned into broadcasting, serving as an in-studio analyst for CBS Sports’ NFL coverage, including The NFL Today and That Other Pregame Show on CBS Sports Network.

Long’s imposing physical presence combined with his athleticism made him a formidable blocker, though injuries ultimately shortened his on-field career.

Siblings

Kyle’s older brother, Chris Long, born in 1985, is a retired NFL defensive end who enjoyed an 11-year career across four teams: the St. Louis Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, and Los Angeles Rams.

Chris was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of the University of Virginia and earned two Super Bowl rings, one with the Eagles in 2017 and another with the Patriots in 2018, along with accolades like the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2017 for his on-field excellence and off-field philanthropy.

The brothers’ competitive dynamic was evident in memorable matchups, such as the 2019 NFC Wild Card playoff game where Chris’s Eagles narrowly defeated Kyle’s Bears, leading to an emotional post-game embrace captured on camera.

Their younger brother, Howie Long Jr., born in 1990, pursued a front-office path rather than playing professionally; he serves as a scouting and personnel assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders, continuing the family’s football tradition behind the scenes.

Career

After excelling as a two-way lineman and left-handed pitcher at St. Anne’s-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he earned all-state honors and led his football team to back-to-back state titles, Long was selected in the 23rd round of the 2008 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox but opted for a baseball scholarship at Florida State University.

There, he briefly played football as a defensive end before leaving in 2009 due to academic issues and a DWI arrest.

Rebounding at Saddleback College in California, Long switched to the offensive line, posting strong numbers as a left tackle before transferring to the University of Oregon in 2011.

With the Ducks, he started six of 12 games at right tackle in 2012, earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors and an induction into the California Community College Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2024.

The Chicago Bears selected Long 20th overall in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft, pairing him with a franchise eager to rebuild its offensive line.

He made an immediate splash, starting all 16 games at right guard as a rookie and anchoring a unit that supported running back Matt Forte effectively.

Long’s early success continued through 2015, but injuries began mounting: a knee issue in 2015, pectoral tears in 2016 and 2019, a neck problem in 2017, and a foot injury in 2018, limiting him to just 23 starts over his final four seasons with the Bears.

He signed a four-year, $42.2 million extension in 2016 but was released in 2019 after appearing in only 77 games total, with 76 starts.

Attempting a comeback, Long signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 but was sidelined by a torn patellar tendon and did not play, marking the end of his playing days.

Post-retirement, Long joined CBS Sports in 2020 as an analyst, briefly stepping away for the Chiefs stint before returning full-time in 2022.

Accolades

In his rookie 2013 season, Long earned spots on the NFL.com All-Rookie Team and Pro Football Focus’ All-Rookie Team, becoming the first Bears rookie to start a season opener at guard in the Super Bowl era.

That momentum carried into three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2013 to 2015, the first Bears player to achieve consecutive nods since Brian Urlacher in 2000-2002 and only the seventh in franchise history to earn three in his first three seasons.

His 2014 campaign added second-team All-Pro honors from the Associated Press, underscoring his dominance in pass protection and run blocking.

Off the field, Long’s perseverance through multiple surgeries and setbacks earned him the Chicago Bears’ Ed Block Courage Award in 2018, voted by teammates for exemplifying sportsmanship and inspiration.