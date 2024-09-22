Kyle Richards, an American actress and reality television star, boasts an impressive net worth of $100 million. She is best known for her role as a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and much of her fortune stems from her marriage to Mauricio Umansky, a highly successful real estate executive. Umansky’s real estate sales exceed $150 million annually, with a career total of over $5 billion, and he currently serves as the CEO of The Agency, a premier real estate firm.

Kyle Richards Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth January 11, 1969 Place of Birth Hollywood, Los Angeles Nationality American Profession Actress and Reality Television Star

Early Life

Kyle Richards was born on January 11, 1969, in Hollywood, Los Angeles. She was raised in a well-connected, affluent family. Her parents divorced when she was just three years old, and her family includes notable names such as her half-sister Kathy Hilton, mother of celebrities Paris and Nicky Hilton.

Child Actor to Hollywood Mainstay

Richards began her acting career at the tender age of five, and by six, she had already secured a recurring role on Little House on the Prairie, appearing in 19 episodes over seven years. Her sister Kim was also a child actress, and together they starred in The Car in 1977. During the 1970s, Kyle appeared in various TV shows, including Flying High, Fantasy Island, and Time Express. One of her standout film roles came in 1978 when she played Lindsey Wallace in the horror classic Halloween, helping pioneer the “slasher” genre. She later starred in The Watcher in the Woods in 1980.

As an adult, Richards found success with a mix of acting and reality TV. She appeared in 19 episodes of ER and had roles in films like National Lampoon’s Pledge This!, Deadly Sibling Rivalry, and The Hungover Games. On TV, she was featured in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, 7th Heaven, Love Boat: The Next Wave, and more.

In 2019, Kyle Richards was cast in the reboot Halloween Kills, reprising her role from the original film. She even appeared in a Lady Gaga music video, showcasing her diverse talents.

Also Read: Kristen Doute’s Net Worth: A Reality Star, Entrepreneur, And Author

However, Richards is best known for playing herself in reality television. Since 2010, she has starred in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where her presence became so impactful that she was nominated for “Reality Star of 2019” at the People’s Choice Awards. By 2020, she was the last remaining original cast member on the show, earning $270,000 per season. Richards also made appearances on reality shows like The New Celebrity Apprentice, The Simple Life alongside Paris Hilton, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Vanderpump Rules.

In 2018, Richards co-executive produced the comedy series American Woman, which was loosely based on her life growing up in Hollywood during the 1970s.

Kyle Richards Relationships

Kyle Richards’ personal life has been equally eventful. Her first marriage was to Guraish Aldjufrie in 1988, after meeting him in Indonesia when she was 18. The couple welcomed a daughter, Farrah, but eventually divorced in 1992.

In 1994, Richards met and later married Mauricio Umansky, a top real estate agent specializing in high-end properties in affluent areas. The couple tied the knot in 1996, and Richards converted to Judaism. They have three daughters together and reside in Encino, Los Angeles.

Rumors of a separation between Kyle and Mauricio surfaced in July 2023. While they initially denied the claims, they eventually revealed they were seeking a divorce. The couple reportedly does not have a prenuptial agreement.

Real Estate

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have been involved in several high-profile real estate transactions. In 2011, the couple purchased a $3 million mansion in Bel-Air, which was used during filming for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. They listed the home for sale in 2017 and sold it for $6.5 million in January 2022.

In 2017, they bought an $8.2 million home in Encino, California, and they also own a La Quinta, California property, purchased for $2.35 million in 2014. The family also bought a vacation home in Aspen for $4.2 million in 2019, selling it for $7.75 million in 2022. Shortly after, they bought another house in Aspen for $13.6 million.

Kyle Richards Business Ventures

Richards and her husband are also notable philanthropists, particularly for their contributions to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. They have donated over $100,000 to the hospital, and Richards donated her $25,000 winnings from The New Celebrity Apprentice to the same institution. She also hosted a fundraiser for the hospital on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In addition to her acting and reality TV career, Richards has been involved in various business ventures. In 2014, she launched a clothing line with HSN, which was later showcased at New York Fashion Week in 2019. Richards once owned a chain of boutiques called “Kyle by Alene Too,” but all locations have since closed. In 2021, she opened a new luxury resort and loungewear boutique called “Kyle x Shahida” in Palm Desert.

Richards is also a published author, having released her memoir Life is Not a Reality Show: Keeping It Real with the Housewife Who Does It All in 2011. The book offers relationship advice, family tips, and insights into her personal life.

Kyle Richards Awards

Throughout her career, Kyle Richards has earned multiple nominations, including a 1982 nomination for Best Supporting Actress by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films for her role in The Watcher in the Woods. She was also nominated three times for a Young Artist Award and received nominations at the People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Reality TV Star in 2019 and Reality Star of 2022. In 2022, she was nominated for Most Frightened Performance for her role in Halloween Kills at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Kyle Richards Net Worth

Kyle Richards net worth is $100 million.